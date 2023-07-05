Investors in Deterra Royalties (ASX:DRR) have seen returns of 23% over the past year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) share price is 14% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 8.7% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Deterra Royalties hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Deterra Royalties grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 56%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 14% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Deterra Royalties as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Deterra Royalties the TSR over the last 1 year was 23%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Deterra Royalties shareholders have gained 23% over the last year, including dividends. We regret to report that the share price is down 0.4% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Deterra Royalties you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

