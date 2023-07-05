Investors in Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) have seen respectable returns of 74% over the past five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. Looking further back, the stock has generated good profits over five years. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 44% in that time.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Deutsche Telekom managed to grow its earnings per share at 6.6% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 8% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Deutsche Telekom, it has a TSR of 74% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Deutsche Telekom shareholders gained a total return of 9.1% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 12% a year, over half a decade) look better. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Deutsche Telekom .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

