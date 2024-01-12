Investors in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) have seen notable returns of 43% over the past five years

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 43% over five years, which is below the market return. The last year has been disappointing, with the stock price down 7.8% in that time.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Dollar Tree's earnings per share are down 6.3% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

On the other hand, Dollar Tree's revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 5.4% over the last five years. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Dollar Tree had a tough year, with a total loss of 7.8%, against a market gain of about 20%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Dollar Tree better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Dollar Tree you should be aware of.

