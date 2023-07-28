Investors Don't See Light At End Of Clearbridge Health Limited's (Catalist:1H3) Tunnel

Clearbridge Health Limited's (Catalist:1H3) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.9x may look like a pretty appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Healthcare industry in Singapore have P/S ratios greater than 2x. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

See our latest analysis for Clearbridge Health

How Has Clearbridge Health Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Clearbridge Health has been doing very well. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this strong revenue growth might actually underperform the broader industry in the near future. Those who are bullish on Clearbridge Health will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Clearbridge Health will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Clearbridge Health would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 43% gain to the company's top line. Still, revenue has fallen 24% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 17% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we are not surprised that Clearbridge Health is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent revenue trends are already weighing down the shares.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Clearbridge Health's P/S

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

It's no surprise that Clearbridge Health maintains its low P/S off the back of its sliding revenue over the medium-term. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Clearbridge Health (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to be mindful of.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here