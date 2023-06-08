Investors Don't See Light At End Of IFCA MSC Berhad's (KLSE:IFCAMSC) Tunnel

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.9x IFCA MSC Berhad (KLSE:IFCAMSC) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Software companies in Malaysia have P/S ratios greater than 3.3x and even P/S higher than 6x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

View our latest analysis for IFCA MSC Berhad

What Does IFCA MSC Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

For instance, IFCA MSC Berhad's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. It might be that many expect the disappointing revenue performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/S. Those who are bullish on IFCA MSC Berhad will be hoping that this isn't the case so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for IFCA MSC Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, IFCA MSC Berhad would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 1.2% decrease to the company's top line. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 6.1% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 7.5% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term revenue decline into perspective.

With this information, we are not surprised that IFCA MSC Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

It's no surprise that IFCA MSC Berhad maintains its low P/S off the back of its sliding revenue over the medium-term. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 2 warning signs for IFCA MSC Berhad (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're unsure about the strength of IFCA MSC Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here