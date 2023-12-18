Investors Don't See Light At End Of Collins Property Group Limited's (JSE:CPP) Tunnel

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 3.8x Collins Property Group Limited (JSE:CPP) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in South Africa have P/E ratios greater than 10x and even P/E's higher than 15x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Collins Property Group as its earnings have been rising very briskly. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

View our latest analysis for Collins Property Group

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Collins Property Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Collins Property Group's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Collins Property Group's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 129% last year. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 11% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we can see why Collins Property Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Collins Property Group's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Collins Property Group maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Collins Property Group (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you need to be mindful of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Collins Property Group. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.