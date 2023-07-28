Investors Don't See Light At End Of Inseego Corp.'s (NASDAQ:INSG) Tunnel

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Communications industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.2x, Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.3x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Inseego's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Inseego could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. The P/S ratio is probably low because investors think this poor revenue performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Inseego's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Inseego's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 12%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in revenue being achieved in total. Therefore, it's fair to say that revenue growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest revenue growth is heading into negative territory, declining 5.7% over the next year. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to expand by 8.2%, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Inseego is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

With revenue forecasts that are inferior to the rest of the industry, it's no surprise that Inseego's P/S is on the lower end of the spectrum. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Inseego (2 are concerning) you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Inseego's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

