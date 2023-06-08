Investors Don't See Light At End Of Nektar Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:NKTR) Tunnel

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.3x Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Pharmaceuticals companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 2.9x and even P/S higher than 19x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Check out our latest analysis for Nektar Therapeutics

What Does Nektar Therapeutics' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

While the industry has experienced revenue growth lately, Nektar Therapeutics' revenue has gone into reverse gear, which is not great. Perhaps the P/S remains low as investors think the prospects of strong revenue growth aren't on the horizon. So while you could say the stock is cheap, investors will be looking for improvement before they see it as good value.

Keen to find out how analysts think Nektar Therapeutics' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Nektar Therapeutics' Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Nektar Therapeutics' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 14%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 35% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 2.2% per annum during the coming three years according to the nine analysts following the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 41% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Nektar Therapeutics' P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What Does Nektar Therapeutics' P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Nektar Therapeutics' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior revenue outlook is contributing to its low P/S. Shareholders' pessimism on the revenue prospects for the company seems to be the main contributor to the depressed P/S. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Nektar Therapeutics has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here