Investors Don't See Light At End Of Buhler Industries Inc.'s (TSE:BUI) Tunnel

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Machinery industry in Canada have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.3x, Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.2x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does Buhler Industries' Recent Performance Look Like?

The recent revenue growth at Buhler Industries would have to be considered satisfactory if not spectacular. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this good revenue growth might actually underperform the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Buhler Industries?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Buhler Industries' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 6.7% gain to the company's revenues. Still, lamentably revenue has fallen 1.7% in aggregate from three years ago, which is disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 19% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this in mind, we understand why Buhler Industries' P/S is lower than most of its industry peers. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent revenue trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

It's no surprise that Buhler Industries maintains its low P/S off the back of its sliding revenue over the medium-term. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Buhler Industries (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

