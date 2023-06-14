Investors Don't See Light At End Of MedAdvisor Limited's (ASX:MDR) Tunnel

MedAdvisor Limited's (ASX:MDR) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.4x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the Healthcare Services industry in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 5.1x and even P/S above 10x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/S.

What Does MedAdvisor's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, MedAdvisor has been relatively sluggish. The P/S ratio is probably low because investors think this lacklustre revenue performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the industry for P/S ratios like MedAdvisor's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 44% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 12% as estimated by the one analyst watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 44% growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's understandable that MedAdvisor's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What Does MedAdvisor's P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that MedAdvisor maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider industry, as expected. Shareholders' pessimism on the revenue prospects for the company seems to be the main contributor to the depressed P/S. The company will need a change of fortune to justify the P/S rising higher in the future.

