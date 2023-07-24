Investors Don't See Light At End Of Katrina Group Ltd.'s (Catalist:1A0) Tunnel

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x Katrina Group Ltd. (Catalist:1A0) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Hospitality companies in Singapore have P/S ratios greater than 1.9x and even P/S higher than 5x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Katrina Group Has Been Performing

The revenue growth achieved at Katrina Group over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. Perhaps the market is expecting this acceptable revenue performance to take a dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Katrina Group?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Katrina Group's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 17% gain to the company's top line. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen the company endure a nasty 16% drop in revenue in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 30% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this in mind, we understand why Katrina Group's P/S is lower than most of its industry peers. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent revenue trends are already weighing down the shares.

What Does Katrina Group's P/S Mean For Investors?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Katrina Group revealed its shrinking revenue over the medium-term is contributing to its low P/S, given the industry is set to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. Given the current circumstances, it seems unlikely that the share price will experience any significant movement in either direction in the near future if recent medium-term revenue trends persist.

