Investors Don't See Light At End Of Eversendai Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:SENDAI) Tunnel

Eversendai Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:SENDAI) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x may look like a pretty appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Construction industry in Malaysia have P/S ratios greater than 1x. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Eversendai Corporation Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

For instance, Eversendai Corporation Berhad's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. Perhaps the market believes the recent revenue performance isn't good enough to keep up the industry, causing the P/S ratio to suffer. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

Eversendai Corporation Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 13% decrease to the company's top line. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 29% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 34% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

With this in mind, we understand why Eversendai Corporation Berhad's P/S is lower than most of its industry peers. However, we think shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent revenue trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Eversendai Corporation Berhad revealed its shrinking revenue over the medium-term is contributing to its low P/S, given the industry is set to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. Given the current circumstances, it seems unlikely that the share price will experience any significant movement in either direction in the near future if recent medium-term revenue trends persist.

