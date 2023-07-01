Investors in DP Poland (LON:DPP) have seen returns of 20% over the past year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) share price is 20% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 0.1% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

DP Poland wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, DP Poland's revenue grew by 20%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. Buyers pushed the share price 20% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

DP Poland boasts a total shareholder return of 20% for the last year. We regret to report that the share price is down 10.0% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand DP Poland better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for DP Poland you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

