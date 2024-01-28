Investors in Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) have unfortunately lost 41% over the last five years

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ), since the last five years saw the share price fall 41%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 22% in the last year. On the other hand the share price has bounced 5.0% over the last week.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that Dril-Quip only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last five years Dril-Quip saw its revenue shrink by 2.7% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The share price decline at a rate of 7% per year is disappointing. But it doesn't surprise given the falling revenue. Without profits, its hard to see how shareholders win if the revenue keeps falling.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Dril-Quip has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Dril-Quip's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Dril-Quip had a tough year, with a total loss of 22%, against a market gain of about 20%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

