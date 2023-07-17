Investors in Duratec (ASX:DUR) have seen strong returns of 215% over the past year

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 200%. On top of that, the share price is up 35% in about a quarter. Duratec hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Duratec grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 357%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 200% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Duratec, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Duratec the TSR over the last 1 year was 215%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Duratec boasts a total shareholder return of 215% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . That's better than the more recent three month gain of 35%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). Before spending more time on Duratec it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

