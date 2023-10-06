Investors in DutaLand Berhad (KLSE:DUTALND) have unfortunately lost 28% over the last five years

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the DutaLand Berhad (KLSE:DUTALND) share price has gained 13% in the last three months. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. In fact, the share price is down 38%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, DutaLand Berhad moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 40% a year in the five year period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between DutaLand Berhad's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. DutaLand Berhad's TSR of was a loss of 28% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that DutaLand Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 17% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 5% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand DutaLand Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with DutaLand Berhad .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

