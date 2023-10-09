Investors in Südzucker (ETR:SZU) have seen returns of 15% over the past year

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in the last quarter. Taking a longer term view we see the stock is up over one year. In that time, it is up 11%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 18%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Südzucker was able to grow EPS by 243% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 11% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Südzucker, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 5.92.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Südzucker has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Südzucker's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Südzucker's TSR for the last 1 year was 15%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Südzucker provided a TSR of 15% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 4% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Südzucker (at least 2 which are a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

