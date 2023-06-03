Investors in eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) from a year ago are still down 35%, even after 77% gain this past week

This month, we saw the eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) up an impressive 139%. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 35% in one year, under-performing the market.

While the stock has risen 77% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, eFFECTOR Therapeutics increased its revenue by 148%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 35% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think eFFECTOR Therapeutics will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While eFFECTOR Therapeutics shareholders are down 35% for the year, the market itself is up 4.2%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 121%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand eFFECTOR Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 8 warning signs with eFFECTOR Therapeutics (at least 4 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

