Investors in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from five years ago are still down 61%, even after 8.4% gain this past week

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last month. But that can't change the reality that over the longer term (five years), the returns have been really quite dismal. In that time the share price has delivered a rude shock to holders, who find themselves down 61% after a long stretch. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. However, in the best case scenario (far from fait accompli), this improved performance might be sustained.

While the stock has risen 8.4% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Because Elanco Animal Health made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, Elanco Animal Health saw its revenue increase by 11% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. The share price, meanwhile, has fallen 10% compounded, over five years. It seems probably that the business has failed to live up to initial expectations. A pessimistic market can create opportunities.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Elanco Animal Health

A Different Perspective

Elanco Animal Health shareholders gained a total return of 1.8% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 10% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Elanco Animal Health you should know about.

