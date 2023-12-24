Investors Should Be Encouraged By Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Alphabet is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$81b ÷ (US$397b - US$86b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Alphabet has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.0% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Alphabet's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Alphabet are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 26%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 63%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Alphabet thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Alphabet has. And a remarkable 170% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

