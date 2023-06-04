Investors Should Be Encouraged By AltynGold's (LON:ALTN) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in AltynGold's (LON:ALTN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on AltynGold is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$17m ÷ (US$98m - US$20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, AltynGold has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for AltynGold's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how AltynGold has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

The fact that AltynGold is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 21% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 52% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

Our Take On AltynGold's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, AltynGold has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has only returned 13% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

AltynGold does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for AltynGold that you might be interested in.

