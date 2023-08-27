Investors Should Be Encouraged By Autodesk's (NASDAQ:ADSK) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Autodesk's (NASDAQ:ADSK) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Autodesk is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$1.0b ÷ (US$9.1b - US$3.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Therefore, Autodesk has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 9.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Autodesk compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Autodesk has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 20% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 173% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

Another thing to note, Autodesk has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 43%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Autodesk's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Autodesk's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 40% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

