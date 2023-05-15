Investors Should Be Encouraged By Carlo Rino Group Berhad's (KLSE:CRG) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Carlo Rino Group Berhad (KLSE:CRG) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Carlo Rino Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = RM36m ÷ (RM142m - RM21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Carlo Rino Group Berhad has an ROCE of 30%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 19%.

See our latest analysis for Carlo Rino Group Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Carlo Rino Group Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Carlo Rino Group Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Carlo Rino Group Berhad. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 30%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 40%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Story continues

Our Take On Carlo Rino Group Berhad's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Carlo Rino Group Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last three years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Carlo Rino Group Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, Carlo Rino Group Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here