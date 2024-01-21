Investors Should Be Encouraged By Elmos Semiconductor's (ETR:ELG) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Elmos Semiconductor's (ETR:ELG) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Elmos Semiconductor:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = €147m ÷ (€732m - €202m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Elmos Semiconductor has an ROCE of 28%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 18%.

In the above chart we have measured Elmos Semiconductor's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Elmos Semiconductor here for free.

So How Is Elmos Semiconductor's ROCE Trending?

Elmos Semiconductor is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 28%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 76%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Elmos Semiconductor thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 28% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

Our Take On Elmos Semiconductor's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Elmos Semiconductor can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 205% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

