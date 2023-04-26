Investors Should Be Encouraged By Excelsior Capital's (ASX:ECL) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Excelsior Capital (ASX:ECL) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Excelsior Capital:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = AU$14m ÷ (AU$76m - AU$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Excelsior Capital has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 5.1% earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Excelsior Capital's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Excelsior Capital Tell Us?

Excelsior Capital is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 21%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 35%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Excelsior Capital has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 94% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Excelsior Capital you'll probably want to know about.

