Investors Should Be Encouraged By Famous Brands' (JSE:FBR) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Famous Brands (JSE:FBR) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Famous Brands, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.38 = R902m ÷ (R3.4b - R1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

Thus, Famous Brands has an ROCE of 38%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 23% earned by companies in a similar industry.

See our latest analysis for Famous Brands

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Famous Brands' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Famous Brands' ROCE Trend?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Famous Brands. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 98% over the trailing five years. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. In regards to capital employed, Famous Brands appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 49% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Famous Brands' ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Famous Brands has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 39% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Like most companies, Famous Brands does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here