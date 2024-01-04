Investors Should Be Encouraged By Famous Brands' (JSE:FBR) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Famous Brands (JSE:FBR) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Famous Brands, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.38 = R924m ÷ (R3.5b - R1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

Therefore, Famous Brands has an ROCE of 38%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 21% earned by companies in a similar industry.

JSE:FBR Return on Capital Employed January 4th 2024

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Famous Brands' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Famous Brands' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Famous Brands. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 84%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 45% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

Our Take On Famous Brands' ROCE

From what we've seen above, Famous Brands has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Given the stock has declined 33% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

