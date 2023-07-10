Investors Should Be Encouraged By GFT Technologies' (ETR:GFT) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at GFT Technologies' (ETR:GFT) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for GFT Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = €65m ÷ (€512m - €202m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, GFT Technologies has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the IT industry average of 14%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured GFT Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for GFT Technologies.

The Trend Of ROCE

GFT Technologies is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 21%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 30%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On GFT Technologies' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what GFT Technologies has. And a remarkable 104% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if GFT Technologies can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

