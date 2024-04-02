Investors Should Be Encouraged By Grand Banks Yachts' (SGX:G50) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Grand Banks Yachts (SGX:G50) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Grand Banks Yachts, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = S$21m ÷ (S$138m - S$60m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Grand Banks Yachts has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 6.9%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Grand Banks Yachts' past further, check out this free graph covering Grand Banks Yachts' past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Grand Banks Yachts is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 276% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 43% of its operations, which isn't ideal. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

Our Take On Grand Banks Yachts' ROCE

To sum it up, Grand Banks Yachts is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has only returned 26% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Grand Banks Yachts we've found 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

