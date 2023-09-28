Investors Should Be Encouraged By Harbour-Link Group Berhad's (KLSE:HARBOUR) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Harbour-Link Group Berhad's (KLSE:HARBOUR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Harbour-Link Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = RM182m ÷ (RM1.1b - RM182m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Harbour-Link Group Berhad has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Shipping industry average of 8.9%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Harbour-Link Group Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Harbour-Link Group Berhad. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 20%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 83%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Harbour-Link Group Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Harbour-Link Group Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with a respectable 80% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Harbour-Link Group Berhad that you might find interesting.

