Investors Should Be Encouraged By Hextar Industries Berhad's (KLSE:HEXIND) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Hextar Industries Berhad (KLSE:HEXIND) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hextar Industries Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = RM104m ÷ (RM844m - RM355m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Hextar Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 8.9%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hextar Industries Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Hextar Industries Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Hextar Industries Berhad is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 21%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 595%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 42% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Hextar Industries Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 53% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Hextar Industries Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Hextar Industries Berhad (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant) .

