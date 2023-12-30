Investors Should Be Encouraged By Motorola Solutions' (NYSE:MSI) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Motorola Solutions' (NYSE:MSI) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Motorola Solutions is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = US$2.4b ÷ (US$12b - US$5.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Motorola Solutions has an ROCE of 34%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Communications industry average of 8.3%.

In the above chart we have measured Motorola Solutions' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Motorola Solutions here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Motorola Solutions. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 34%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 22%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Motorola Solutions thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Motorola Solutions has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 43%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Motorola Solutions has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 191% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Motorola Solutions you'll probably want to know about.

