Investors Should Be Encouraged By PHX Energy Services' (TSE:PHX) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PHX Energy Services:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = CA$65m ÷ (CA$380m - CA$101m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, PHX Energy Services has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PHX Energy Services compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For PHX Energy Services Tell Us?

The fact that PHX Energy Services is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 23% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, PHX Energy Services is utilizing 44% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

Our Take On PHX Energy Services' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that PHX Energy Services has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And a remarkable 219% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if PHX Energy Services can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

PHX Energy Services does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

