Investors Should Be Encouraged By Samudera Shipping Line's (SGX:S56) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Samudera Shipping Line's (SGX:S56) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Samudera Shipping Line is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = US$211m ÷ (US$857m - US$156m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Samudera Shipping Line has an ROCE of 30%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Shipping industry average of 8.2%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Samudera Shipping Line's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Samudera Shipping Line's ROCE Trend?

Samudera Shipping Line is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 30%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 212% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Samudera Shipping Line thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Samudera Shipping Line has. And a remarkable 599% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Samudera Shipping Line does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Samudera Shipping Line that you might be interested in.

