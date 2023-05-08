Investors Should Be Encouraged By Sim Leisure Group's (Catalist:URR) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Sim Leisure Group's (Catalist:URR) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Sim Leisure Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = RM36m ÷ (RM158m - RM24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Sim Leisure Group has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Hospitality industry average of 2.6%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Sim Leisure Group has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Sim Leisure Group is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 27%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 302% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Sim Leisure Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 15%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Sim Leisure Group is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 37% to shareholders over the last three years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Sim Leisure Group and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

