Investors Should Be Encouraged By Super Micro Computer's (NASDAQ:SMCI) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Super Micro Computer is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$870m ÷ (US$5.4b - US$2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Super Micro Computer has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Tech industry average of 7.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Super Micro Computer's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Super Micro Computer for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Super Micro Computer. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 25%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 232%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Super Micro Computer is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Super Micro Computer does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

