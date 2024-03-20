Investors Should Be Encouraged By Warpaint London's (LON:W7L) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Warpaint London's (LON:W7L) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Warpaint London:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = UK£12m ÷ (UK£60m - UK£13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Warpaint London has an ROCE of 26%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Personal Products industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Warpaint London's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Warpaint London .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Warpaint London Tell Us?

Warpaint London's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 91% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, Warpaint London has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And a remarkable 414% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

