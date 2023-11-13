Investors Should Be Encouraged By Wolters Kluwer's (AMS:WKL) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Wolters Kluwer (AMS:WKL) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Wolters Kluwer is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = €1.3b ÷ (€9.1b - €3.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Wolters Kluwer has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 16% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Wolters Kluwer's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Wolters Kluwer here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Wolters Kluwer is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 43% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On Wolters Kluwer's ROCE

As discussed above, Wolters Kluwer appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Since the stock has returned a staggering 160% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Wolters Kluwer can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Wolters Kluwer, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

