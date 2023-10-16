Investors Should Be Encouraged By Yü Group's (LON:YU.) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Yü Group (LON:YU.) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Yü Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = UK£9.2m ÷ (UK£103m - UK£74m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Yü Group has an ROCE of 32%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 6.3% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Yü Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Yü Group.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Yü Group Tell Us?

The fact that Yü Group is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 32% on its capital. In addition to that, Yü Group is employing 25% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 72% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Yü Group's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the stock has returned a staggering 113% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

