Investors in EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) have unfortunately lost 22% over the last year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 22%. That's well below the market return of 3.8%. EngageSmart may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Even worse, it's down 11% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 4.5% in the same time.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While EngageSmart made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

EngageSmart grew its revenue by 34% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 22%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on EngageSmart

Given that the market gained 3.8% in the last year, EngageSmart shareholders might be miffed that they lost 22%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 10%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for EngageSmart you should be aware of.

