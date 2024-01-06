Investors in EnGro (SGX:S44) have unfortunately lost 30% over the last year

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the EnGro Corporation Limited (SGX:S44) share price slid 32% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 0.3%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 24% in three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 11% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

EnGro fell to a loss making position during the year. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. We hope for shareholders' sake that the company becomes profitable again soon.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SGX:S44 Earnings Per Share Growth January 6th 2024

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that EnGro shareholders are down 30% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 0.3%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 0.5% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for EnGro (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

