Investors in Envictus International Holdings (SGX:BQD) have seen splendid returns of 118% over the past three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Envictus International Holdings Limited (SGX:BQD) share price has soared 118% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! It's also good to see the share price up 63% over the last quarter.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Envictus International Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years Envictus International Holdings saw its revenue grow at 4.1% per year. Considering the company is losing money, we think that rate of revenue growth is uninspiring. In contrast, the stock has popped 30% per year in that time - an impressive result. Shareholders should be pretty happy with that, although interested investors might want to examine the financial data more closely to see if the gains are really justified. It may be that the market is pretty optimistic about Envictus International Holdings if you look to the bottom line.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Envictus International Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

It's good to see that Envictus International Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 70% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 4% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Envictus International Holdings (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

