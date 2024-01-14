Investors in Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) have unfortunately lost 51% over the last three years

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. Long term Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 51% drop in the share price over that period.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Equinox Gold became profitable within the last five years. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 7.1% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. It's probably worth investigating Equinox Gold further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

TSX:EQX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 14th 2024

We know that Equinox Gold has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Equinox Gold in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Equinox Gold shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 12% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 4% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Equinox Gold is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

