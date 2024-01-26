Investors in Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) have seen decent returns of 97% over the past five years

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 57% over five years, which is below the market return. However, if you include the dividends then the return is market beating. Zooming in, the stock is up just 1.0% in the last year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Essential Properties Realty Trust achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 42% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 9% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Essential Properties Realty Trust has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Essential Properties Realty Trust the TSR over the last 5 years was 97%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Essential Properties Realty Trust shareholders are up 5.9% for the year (even including dividends). But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 15% over five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Essential Properties Realty Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Essential Properties Realty Trust is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

