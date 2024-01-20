Investors in Ewein Berhad (KLSE:EWEIN) have seen stellar returns of 291% over the past three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Ewein Berhad (KLSE:EWEIN) share price has soared 252% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! It's down 8.4% in the last seven days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

We don't think that Ewein Berhad's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last 3 years Ewein Berhad saw its revenue shrink by 60% per year. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to gain 52% per year, but it has. It's fair to say shareholders are definitely counting on a bright future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

KLSE:EWEIN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 20th 2024

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Ewein Berhad's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Ewein Berhad's TSR of 291% over the last 3 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Ewein Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 104% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 18% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Ewein Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

