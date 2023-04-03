Investors in Farm Fresh Berhad (KLSE:FFB) have unfortunately lost 9.6% over the last year

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by Farm Fresh Berhad (KLSE:FFB) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 10%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 4.4%. Because Farm Fresh Berhad hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Farm Fresh Berhad had to report a 23% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 10% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Farm Fresh Berhad shareholders are happy with the loss of 9.6% over twelve months (even including dividends). That falls short of the market, which lost 4.4%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 7.4% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Farm Fresh Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Farm Fresh Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

