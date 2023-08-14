Investors in Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) from a year ago are still down 80%, even after 10% gain this past week

Over the last month the Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 98%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. During that time the share price has plummeted like a stone, down 80%. So the rise may not be much consolation. The real question is whether the company can turn around its fortunes.

While the last year has been tough for Fathom Digital Manufacturing shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

View our latest analysis for Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In just one year Fathom Digital Manufacturing saw its revenue fall by 4.1%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 80%. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. Of course, extreme share price falls can be an opportunity for those who are willing to really dig deeper to understand a high risk company like this.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Take a more thorough look at Fathom Digital Manufacturing's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While Fathom Digital Manufacturing shareholders are down 80% for the year, the market itself is up 4.0%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 97%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Fathom Digital Manufacturing is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Story continues

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.