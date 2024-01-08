Investors in Favelle Favco Berhad (KLSE:FAVCO) have seen favorable returns of 31% over the past five years

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But even in a market-beating portfolio, some stocks will lag the market. While the Favelle Favco Berhad (KLSE:FAVCO) share price is down 22% over half a decade, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was 31%. And that total return actually beats the market decline of 16%.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Looking back five years, both Favelle Favco Berhad's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 2.3% per year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 5% per year, over the period. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past. The low P/E ratio of 8.44 further reflects this reticence.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

KLSE:FAVCO Earnings Per Share Growth January 8th 2024

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Favelle Favco Berhad, it has a TSR of 31% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Favelle Favco Berhad provided a TSR of 7.6% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 6% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Favelle Favco Berhad (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

