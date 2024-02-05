Investors in First Sponsor Group (SGX:ADN) have unfortunately lost 5.2% over the last three years

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term First Sponsor Group Limited (SGX:ADN) shareholders, since the share price is down 13% in the last three years, falling well short of the market decline of around 9.8%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

First Sponsor Group saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 34% per year, over the last three years. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 4% compound annual share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have previously priced some of the drop in.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on First Sponsor Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for First Sponsor Group the TSR over the last 3 years was -5.2%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, First Sponsor Group shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 2.7% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 4.3%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.0%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand First Sponsor Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 7 warning signs for First Sponsor Group (of which 3 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

