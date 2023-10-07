Investors five-year losses continue as Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) dips a further 6.0% this week, earnings continue to decline

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT), since the last five years saw the share price fall 52%. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 15% in thirty days.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Empire State Realty Trust isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Looking back five years, both Empire State Realty Trust's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 5.7% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 14% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market was previously too optimistic about the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Empire State Realty Trust the TSR over the last 5 years was -47%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Empire State Realty Trust shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 20% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 8% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Empire State Realty Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Empire State Realty Trust (2 don't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

